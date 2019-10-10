Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district transport authorities book 295 private bus operators, seize 6 buses during Dasara festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 295 cases were filed against private bus operators in the special checks conducted near Garikapadu, Pottipadu and Kesar toll plazas in Krishna district during Dasara festival, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, Rao said upon receiving complaints from passengers, special teams of motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) were constituted to tighten the noose around private bus operators fleecing passengers in view of the festive season.

“Of the total number of cases, 42 bus owners were booked for charging exorbitant fares from their passengers and a penalty of `25,000 was imposed on them. Six buses were seized on the spot as they failed to adhere to the Motor Vehicle Act norms,” he said.

The DTC further said that a special team, led by MVI Praveen, conducted surprise check on private bus operators near Pottipadu toll plaza on NH-16 on Tuesday night. As part of the checks, officials inspected around 80 buses travelling from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.

Cases were filed against 36 buses belonged to Morning Star, SVR, Orange and Kaveri Travels, he said, adding that buses will be seized if the operators failed to pay the penalty amount of `25, 000 in three days span after the case was filed by the department.

“Passengers can verify details of the private bus operators on the transport department website https://aptransport.in/aphome.html and we suggest the public to not board the buses, which have failed to adhere to the MV Act norms such as delay in payment of tax, lack of permit and fitness certificate from the department. Simultaneous raids will be conducted against the private bus operators till Diwali festive season is over,” Venkateswara Rao said.

