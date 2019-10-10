Terms set for Andhra Pradesh's urban planning expert panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost four weeks after constituting a committee to review the existing urban development plans and suggest a comprehensive development strategy for the entire State–including the capital, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department issued the terms and conditions for the functioning of the committee. The committee has to submit its report within six weeks from the date of its first meeting with MAUD Secretary.

According to the order, the convenor will have the status of special chief secretary to the Government for the purpose of transport and accommodation. The committee can invite any departmental officer to participate in the discussions and may analyse the available data, conduct field studies and hold consultations with stakeholders.

The expert committee shall be provided with necessary infrastructure, support staff, logistics support by the APCRDA. APCRDA additional commissioner Vijaya Krishnan will act as the nodal officer for interdepartmental coordination. All the necessary expenditure will be borne by APCRDA from its funds on reimbursement basis from the State government.

It may be noted that the MAUD, on September 13, appointed retired IAS officer G Nageswara Rao as the convenor of the committee.