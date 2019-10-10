Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner instructs interdepartmental committees to improve civic infrastructure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed ground-level reports submitted by the interdepartmental committees over civic issues plaguing Vijayawada on Wednesday.

During the course of the meeting, committee members gave a powerpoint presentation to the civic chief after studying and interacting with residents in the city’s three administrative circles over their grievances.

In their presentation, the committees underscored the need of improving roads, drains, footpaths, public parks, solid waste management practices, drinking water pipelines, construction of public toilets and renovation of defunct urinals at major junctions across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh directed officials concerned to prepare necessary estimates for developing roads, culverts and installation of play equipment at public parks in various residential colonies.

After verifying the status of road recarpeting works in several localities, he directed engineering department officials to speed up the works. Besides, instructions were also given to rectify leakages in drinking water pipelines and drainage channels, sanitation problems and renovate the defunct urinals.

Commenting on the illegal structures mushrooming in various divisions of the city, Venkatesh ordered town planning officials to raze down the illegal structures on a war footing. Moreover, the officials were asked to identify suitable locations for developing rainwater harvesting mechanism.