Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to use ADCL technical skills for city's projects development

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) is mulling over sharing its expertise on urban development with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) so that the latter could take forward projects proposed by the former. Both the corporations have already had preliminary discussions on the same and the final decision would be taken as per the State government’s policy.

Depending on the government’s strategy for Amaravati, where all works have come to a grinding halt and there has been no progress in the infrastructure projects, the ADCL will either be confined to the 217-sq-km capital city development or would work with the VMC and other civic bodies.

“The proposal is to share with the VMC the technical know-how of how to plan and execute urban development projects. The projects proposed by the ADCL in the last four years would then be taken forward by the VMC. The discussions are still in a preliminary stage and a decision would be taken as per the government’s policy,” a senior official from the ADCL explained.

For the record, the ADCL had proposed several greening and amusement projects in the city, including the development of parks, landscaping of Indrakeeladri, crafts bazaar along Samba Murthy Road and others in the past four years.

While it had completed a few of them, others are in various stages of execution. The ADCL will handover these projects to the VMC for completion. In the past, the VMC, the ADCL and a few other departments had proposed a project called ‘Vijayawada-Amaravati Gateway Project’, with several public-private partnership projects, including a convention centre, hotels, amusement parks and others, near Rajiv Gandhi Park, but it did not materialise.

What would the ADCL do if the proposal of entrusting the works to the VMC was to be finalised? “We will work on the capital-specific projects alone. If the State government gives the corporation any other job, given its expertise in urban planning, we will work on it,” the official noted.