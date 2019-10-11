Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district Deputy Transport Commissioner urges consumers to utilise regional transport authorities' online services

Transport dept offers all services online to promote transparency, eliminate middlemen  

Published: 11th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Online classes, Online education

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao has called upon the people to make use of the online services offered by the RTA, instead of approaching the touts and middlemen. The people can contact the RTA officials on phone numbers 9848171102 (WhatsApp) and 0866 2970045 if they are fleeced by any employee of the Transport Department. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Rao said that almost two years ago, the RTA had made all the services available online and urged the people to make use of them through their smartphones for driving licence, vehicle registration and other services. To get a driving licence and for vehicle registration, one should link their Aadhaar card through his smartphone with one-time password (OTP) or can approach the common service centres like Mee Seva and e-Seva, he said.

The DTC further said that the people need not pay any fee for Aadhaar linkage. They have to pay `50 for those services availed of through common service centres after Aadhaar linkage. For the convenience of the people, the RTA has made www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org website available for driving licence renewal, duplicate driving licence, address change, learner’s licence and other services, which can be availed of by a single click, he said, adding that a detailed tariff is made available for the services.

For vehicle registration and other related services, the people should furnish their details and vehicle documents. In case of rejection, the applicant has to reenter the details or else can contact the RTA officials on WhatsApp No 9848171102 for further technical assistance. Informing that it may take at least three to four working days for the RTA staff to verify the documents uploaded online, the DTC appealed to the people not to approach the touts and middlemen in the meantime.

Rao also stated that due to technical issues, smartcards dispatched by the RTA through the Postal Department may take quite a long time for delivery sometimes. Applicants can track their smartcard details at www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org or www.indiapost.gov.in, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deputy Transport Commissioner S Venkateswara Rao RTA
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp