Krishna district Deputy Transport Commissioner urges consumers to utilise regional transport authorities' online services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao has called upon the people to make use of the online services offered by the RTA, instead of approaching the touts and middlemen. The people can contact the RTA officials on phone numbers 9848171102 (WhatsApp) and 0866 2970045 if they are fleeced by any employee of the Transport Department.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Rao said that almost two years ago, the RTA had made all the services available online and urged the people to make use of them through their smartphones for driving licence, vehicle registration and other services. To get a driving licence and for vehicle registration, one should link their Aadhaar card through his smartphone with one-time password (OTP) or can approach the common service centres like Mee Seva and e-Seva, he said.

The DTC further said that the people need not pay any fee for Aadhaar linkage. They have to pay `50 for those services availed of through common service centres after Aadhaar linkage. For the convenience of the people, the RTA has made www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org website available for driving licence renewal, duplicate driving licence, address change, learner’s licence and other services, which can be availed of by a single click, he said, adding that a detailed tariff is made available for the services.

For vehicle registration and other related services, the people should furnish their details and vehicle documents. In case of rejection, the applicant has to reenter the details or else can contact the RTA officials on WhatsApp No 9848171102 for further technical assistance. Informing that it may take at least three to four working days for the RTA staff to verify the documents uploaded online, the DTC appealed to the people not to approach the touts and middlemen in the meantime.

Rao also stated that due to technical issues, smartcards dispatched by the RTA through the Postal Department may take quite a long time for delivery sometimes. Applicants can track their smartcard details at www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org or www.indiapost.gov.in, he added.