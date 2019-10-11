Home Cities Vijayawada

Mystery shrouds Machilipatnam man’s death in Vijayawada's private hospital

A man died under suspicious circumstances at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as P Venkata Sai Krishna Mohan (45) of Machilipatnam. 

By Express News Service

Patamata Circle Inspector MV Durga Rao said that Krishna Mohan reached the city on Wednesday morning to attend a function on MG Road. On his arrival, he got an appointment at a private hospital for total body checkup and paid Rs 4,000. Around 11:30 am, the hospital management informed the family members of Krishna Mohan about his death.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that Krishna Mohan collapsed all of a sudden before undergoing medical checkup at the hospital,” the CI said. 

After the conduct of postmortem at New Government General Hospital, the body was handed over to his family members. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered.

