Now, you can go to Haj from Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) B Amzad Basha has said the long-standing dream of the Muslims from Andhra Pradesh to leave for Haj (annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) from the soil of the State has been realised thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Releasing the online application for Haj 2020, Amzad Basha said the State government’s efforts resulted in the Centre granting the Haj embarkation point at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada.

He said those, who were interested to go to Haj should start applying online through www.hajhcommittee.gov.in from Friday and submit relevant documents including Aadhar, bank account details, address, photos, category to which the applicant belongs to, etc. November 10 is the last date for applying and every effort is being made to make the application process easy, the minister said.

According to him, efforts are being made to provide Rs 60,000 to those having an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh and Rs 30,000 to those above that income limit. The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting and a final call will be taken by the Chief Minister. He also assured to get the quota enhanced if there is an increase in the number of applications. Principal Secretary (Minorites welfare) Md Illiyas Rizvi, Waqf special commissioner Yousef Shareef and regional passport officer Srinivasa Rao were also present.