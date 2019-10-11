Home Cities Vijayawada

Now, you can go to Haj from Vijayawada airport

Releasing the online application for Haj 2020, Amzad Basha said the State government’s efforts resulted in the Centre granting the Haj embarkation point at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada Airport (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) B Amzad Basha has said the long-standing dream of the Muslims from Andhra Pradesh to leave for Haj (annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) from the soil of the State has been realised thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Releasing the online application for Haj 2020, Amzad Basha said the State government’s efforts resulted in the Centre granting the Haj embarkation point at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada.

He said those, who were interested to go to Haj should start applying online through www.hajhcommittee.gov.in  from Friday and submit relevant documents including Aadhar, bank account details, address, photos, category to which the applicant belongs to, etc.  November 10 is the last date for applying and every effort is being made to make the application process easy, the minister said. 

According to him, efforts are being made to provide Rs 60,000 to those having an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh and Rs 30,000 to those above that income limit. The proposal will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting and a final call will be taken by the Chief Minister. He also assured to get the quota enhanced if there is an increase in the number of applications. Principal Secretary (Minorites welfare) Md Illiyas Rizvi, Waqf special commissioner Yousef Shareef and regional passport officer Srinivasa Rao were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister B Amzad Basha andhra pradesh muslims Haj YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Gannavaram Airport
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp