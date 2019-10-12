Elderly couple climb tank, attempt suicide in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An elderly couple attempted suicide from a water tank in Harishchandrapuram of Musunur mandal on Friday afternoon, alleging that the village had failed to render justice to them. However, the couple was safely brought down by the police.

According to Musunur SI Seshu Kumar, Ch Vasudevarao and Lakshmi had paid `50 lakhs to one Rambabu to buy land from him. Though the couple had made full payment, the landowner allegedly did not register the land on their name and reportedly sold it to a different party. Soon after learning about the incident, the couple requested him to repay them. When Rambabu ignored their requests, they approached the village head to sort out the issue but failed to get their money.