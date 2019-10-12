Police work for safe society, not laurels, says Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday released two pamphlets—‘shouryam’ and ‘smruthi’—at the police headquarters here in Mangalagiri.

The pamphlets, illustrating several duties of the police officials, were designed by Drona Consultancy director Suresh Betha on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day on October 21.

On the occasion, Sawang appreciated Suresh for creating awareness among the public on the roles and responsibilities of the police department.

“The police serve as the face of any government. Whenever the people come across any trouble, they turn to the police for help. Without getting due recognition for their sacrifices, the police continue to work selflessly beyond expectations, round the clock, to ensure a safe and secure society,” the DGP said.

He further said the police face many challenges such as controlling religious and internal disputes, terrorist activities, crimes in various aspects, peace and security issues, challenges during natural disasters, election duty, control of traffic and ensuring the safety of VIPs.

ADGP Ravishankar Ayyanar, AIG Bhaskar Bushan and other department staff attended the event.