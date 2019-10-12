Home Cities Vijayawada

Police work for safe society, not laurels, says Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

On the occasion, Sawang appreciated Suresh for creating awareness among the public on roles and responsibilities of the police department.

Published: 12th October 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday released two pamphlets—‘shouryam’ and ‘smruthi’—at the police headquarters here in Mangalagiri.

The pamphlets, illustrating several duties of the police officials, were designed by Drona Consultancy director Suresh Betha on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day on October 21.

On the occasion, Sawang appreciated Suresh for creating awareness among the public on the roles and responsibilities of the police department.

“The police serve as the face of any government. Whenever the people come across any trouble, they turn to the police for help. Without getting due recognition for their sacrifices, the police continue to work selflessly beyond expectations, round the clock, to ensure a safe and secure society,” the DGP said.

He further said the police face many challenges such as controlling religious and internal disputes, terrorist activities, crimes in various aspects, peace and security issues, challenges during natural disasters, election duty, control of traffic and ensuring the safety of VIPs.

ADGP Ravishankar Ayyanar, AIG Bhaskar Bushan and other department staff attended the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang Drona Consultancy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp