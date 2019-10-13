Home Cities Vijayawada

Spurt in viral fevers in Krishna

The civic body does fogging once a week, but it does not pay attention to the choked drains and water stagnation on roads after it rains,” said C Sudhakar, a resident of Suryaraopet in Vijayawada.

Published: 13th October 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

tackling dengue

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Uncertain weather conditions have led to a steep rise in viral fever cases in different parts of Krishna district.

Despite the public complaining of increase in mosquito population after recent rainfall activities, the civic officials maintain that mosquito breeding has been brought down to a great extent.  

“As the recent rains led to water stagnation on roads and clogged drains, there has been a rise in the mosquito population. The civic body does fogging once a week, but it does not pay attention to the choked drains and water stagnation on roads after it rains,” said C Sudhakar, a resident of Suryaraopet in Vijayawada.

Not only viral fevers, but 27 malaria and 213 confirmed dengue cases were also reported from Krishna district from January 1 to October 6. 

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials have so far identified 20 hotspots based on the number of fevers cases registered in the city. 

As part of its anti-larval measures, spraying of ML oil and abate is being done once a week in places where water stagnation takes place often and water pollution is more.

Oil balls have been placed in river beds and other water bodies to control the growth of larva. Gambusia fish have also been released in freshwater belts and wells. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Rama Koteswara Rao, VMC’s biologist, said: “The spraying of ML oil and fogging are being done once a week. Based on the fever cases registered with the health department, we have identified prime locations afflicted with mosquitoes. Action teams have also been formed in each division of the city, which conduct door-to-door visits to spread awareness and check mosquito population. So far, the situation is under control and control measures are going on well.”

Krishna Andhra Pradesh
