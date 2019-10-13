We receive 400 RTI appeals a day, says Information Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Commissioner Ilapuram Raja has said despite staff shortage, the department is making efforts to dispose of cases at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion of RTI Day, he said, “To a large extent, we have managed to clear the pending cases, but it will take some time given the limited staff. From January, I will focus on making field visits to the districts.”

Elaborating the reason for the delay in clearance, he said as there was a change in guard in the State, collectors and department heads were transferred, and it would take some time for the system to become a cohesive unit.

Stating that they have already taken up various awareness programmes to mark the RTI Week, which concluded on Saturday, Raja said the department is receiving 400 appeals a day on an average.

On the issue of limited staff, he observed he had discussed the issue with the chief secretary and was expecting a positive response.

“Apart from clearing the pending cases, the focus is on creating awareness about the RTI Act among the masses,” he said.