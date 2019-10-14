Home Cities Vijayawada

150 team up to clean Kondaveeti Vagu Development Project

As part of initiative ‘Walklean’, AWARA conducts cleanliness drives during morning walk 

Published: 14th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Children cleaning plastic waste at Kondaveeti Vagu Development Project (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of more than 150 people, including children, took up brooms and cleaned heaps of plastic waste along with other garbage littering the Kondaveeti Vagu Development Project (water pumping station) in a month-long initiative by Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA). This initiative has been named ‘Walklean’.

Speaking to TNIE, AWARA founder Prof Ajay Katragadda said, “The KVD project, with greenery all around, was developed for over three years at a cost of Rs 237 crore, but has now been ignored and forgotten. For the past five months, it has been filled with plastic and other waste. As environment lovers, we could not bear the damage this waste did to the environment, so we roped in other members of the group, along with a few interested children and took up this initiative.” 

The members of AWARA have developed a stick with a sharp edge, with which they pick up garbage. “Instead of providing gloves, we thought a stick can be used. With the sharp edge, people can poke into the garbage materials and pick it up without even touching it,” he said.
Many walkers, runners, cyclists, school students and other residents joined hands with AWARA to conduct this initiative. 

The group has been conducting cleanliness drives in the early hours of each weekend for the past month, where they cleaned the place while having their morning walk. The group has collected tonnes of single-use plastic along with discarded clothes, coconut shells, liquor bottles and other waste materials. 
This apart, AWARA members have also cleaned three parks in the city completely littered with plastic trash and liquor bottles. Post-clean-up, the group performs yoga and children play around, enjoying the clean and safe area. 

Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam flagged off the initiative and appreciated the group’s efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic waste Kondaveeti Vagu Development Project Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association AWARA KVD project
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp