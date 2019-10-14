31,528 dog-bite cases registered in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 31,528 dog-bite cases have been reported in Krishna district since January this year as compared to over 44,000 in 2018. Hundreds of such complaints are being registered every week. Patients turned out in droves at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada to get themselves vaccinated.

However, as per reports shortage of anti-rabies serum vials was reported in the district. The GGH reportedly has a stock of just 433 vials of the vaccination. Consequently, people suffering from minor injuries were discharged after being administered first-aid while the serum was given to victims only in case of an emergency.

Speaking to TNIE, district epidemiologist Dr A Nageswara Rao said, “Compared to the previous year, the number of dog-bite cases have slightly come down this year. In the duration of nine months, 1,528 cases were reported this year as opposed to 44,000 cases in 2018. In the upcoming winter, the number of cases are likely to increase. However we have formulated special plans in collaboration with municipal officials to prevent dog -bites.

So far we have been successful in preventing rabies-related deaths in the district by treating all cases carefully.” adding, “We are conducting weekly camps and supplying anti-rabies serum and anti-rabies vaccine at village level to all health centres.”

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) teams were busy sterilising stray dogs in the city, with 40 such operations being conducted each day.