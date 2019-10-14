Home Cities Vijayawada

31,528 dog-bite cases registered in Krishna district

Number of cases down since 2018; GGH reports vaccine shortage

Published: 14th October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 31,528 dog-bite cases have been reported in Krishna district since January this year as compared to over 44,000 in 2018. Hundreds of such complaints are being registered every week. Patients turned out in droves at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada to get themselves vaccinated. 

However, as per reports shortage of anti-rabies serum vials was reported in the district. The GGH reportedly has a stock of just 433 vials of the vaccination. Consequently, people suffering from minor injuries were discharged after being administered first-aid while the serum was given to victims only in case of an emergency.

Speaking to TNIE, district epidemiologist Dr A Nageswara Rao said, “Compared to the previous year, the number of dog-bite cases have slightly come down this year. In the duration of nine months, 1,528 cases were reported this year as opposed to 44,000 cases in 2018. In the upcoming winter, the number of cases are likely to increase. However we have formulated special plans in collaboration with municipal officials to prevent dog -bites. 

So far we have been successful in preventing rabies-related deaths in the district by treating all cases carefully.” adding, “We are conducting weekly camps and supplying anti-rabies serum and anti-rabies vaccine at village level to all health centres.”

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) teams were busy sterilising stray dogs in the city, with 40 such operations being conducted each day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna district Government General Hospital dog-bite cases rabies-related deaths Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp