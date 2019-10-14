Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district police nab gang for smuggling Indian star tortoises

 A gang smuggling 500 Indian star Tortoises worth `50 lakh was held by Krishna district police.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian star Tortoises (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A gang smuggling 500 Indian star Tortoises worth Rs 50 lakh was held by Krishna district police.

In a joint operation carried out by Krishna district special party police and Kalidindi rural sub-inspector T Ramakrishna’s team, two autorickshaws at Korukallu village limits were intercepted on Sunday morning. They found the gang was smuggling the tortoises to Odisha. From Odisha, the reptiles would be smuggled to Bangladesh and other countries via sea as there is a huge demand for them in the international market.

According to Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu, acting on a tip-off received from trusted sources police intercepted the vehicles and upon inspection, they found 500 Indian Star tortoises of different sizes packed in 45 bags and covered with clothes. 

Indian star tortoises are an endangered species and are mentioned in the Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

“After searching the two autos, we found the accused carrying the reptiles covered with clothes and other items in bags. Upon questioning, they admitted the tortoises of different sizes were collected by a person in Machilipatnam and were supposed to be handed over to another person in West Godavari district in order to export them,” said the SP. The police further reported the incident to Vijayawada Forest department officials, who reached the spot, collected the tortoises and sent them to safe custody. “Each tortoise is worth around `10,000 in the international market. Smugglers earlier used to raise tortoises in captivity. The demand for these tortoises escalated when people started rearing them as pets,” a forest department official said.

A case has been registered against the gang under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and investigation is on to find the kingpin of the racket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian star Tortoises Krishna district police smuggling
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp