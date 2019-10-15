Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Sainikula Hakkula Porata Samithi launches two day relay hunger strike

Raju further said that the government recently started a recruitment drive to fill 1,27,000 jobs for village secretariat, of which 2,540 posts were reserved for the ex-servicemen.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of Andhra Pradesh Sainikula Hakkula Porata Samithi launched a two-day relay hunger strike (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pressing their demands, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) members of Andhra Pradesh Sainikula Hakkula Porata Samithi launched a two-day relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking at the protest camp, committee executive member Udimudi Raju said the strength of ex-servicemen stood around one lakh in thirteen districts of the State. He sought Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to constitute a corporation for the ex-servicemen on the lines of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana to provide employment under contract and outsourcing basis to safeguard the government properties.

Raju further said that the government recently started a recruitment drive to fill 1,27,000 jobs for village secretariat, of which 2,540 posts were reserved for the ex-servicemen. However, there was no mention of the minimum qualifying marks for the ex-servicemen in the released notification.

With this, only 215 posts out of the 2,540 were filled and majority of the ex-servicemen who appeared for the exams were considered on par with the open category. Necessary measures should have been taken by the government in exempting them from qualifying marks following the GO MS No. 57 Home department (General) as dated on January 13, 2001, he said.

“As per the GO No. 67 issued by the Department of Education (dated October 26,2018) and in police recruitment, ex-servicemen were given qualifying marks on par with the SC/ST. In this regard, there is an urgent need for the APPSC to replicate the same and recruit ex-servicemen for village secretariat posts,” said K Kumar, another executive committee member. He also urged the government to provide 10 per cent quota from Group-I to Group-IV posts on the lines of other States and provide exemption in stamp duty and vehicle registration.

The other demands of the committee include housing facility for the ex-servicemen in 175 square yards as per GO MS No 1241 (Revenue department dated on October 27, 2008), white ration card, establishment of defence training centres in every district headquarter through ex-servicemen corporation and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joint Action Committee Andhra Pradesh Sainikula Hakkula Porata Samithi Dharna Chowk YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp