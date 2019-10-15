Home Cities Vijayawada

Anti-hijack mock exercise at Vijayawada airport

AEMC meeting is conducted once in every two months to discuss about the Wildlife Hazard Management and control of unauthorised constructions on the airport premises.

Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada Airport (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meet, Aerodrome Committee Meeting (ACM) and anti-hijack mock exercise were conducted at the Vijayawada Airport under the chairmanship of KRM Kishore Kumar, principal secretary of the Home department on Monday.  

Chairperson of the committee, KRM Kishore advised the Revenue department and AAI to earmark the boundaries for slaughterhouses, dhabas, restaurants and strictly monitor the no-slaughterhouse zones. Special committee for monitoring the implementation of guidelines has also been proposed by the officials.

For the anti-hijack mock exercise, a real-time scenario was developed by deploying dummy hijackers, pilots, as the aerodrome committee members negotiated with the hijackers. Finally, commando operation took place and all the hijackers were captured.

