Chauffeur steals Rs 6 lakh from former MP Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, taken into custody

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Satyanarayanapuram police arrested the chauffeur of former Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy for stealing Rs 6 lakh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Crime) D Koteswara Rao, on the basis of a complaint lodged with the police on October 12, the police investigated and arrested accused K Gowtham and recovered the cash from him.

Though the incident happened on Friday evening, it came to light on Monday when the accused was taken into custody.

“Diwakar Reddy had come to the Secretariat on October 11 and resided in a hotel at Gandhi Nagar under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits of Vijayawada city. Around 2 pm, Gowtham stole the money using this chance and gave the empty briefcase to him.