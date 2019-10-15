Home Cities Vijayawada

Chiranjeevi, wife call on CM Jagan Reddy

Chiranjeevi along with his wife came to Vijayawada by a special flight and proceeded to the Chief Minister’s residence.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Union minister and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday at the latter’s residence in Tadepalli. The visit was a courtesy call and no political discussions transpired between the two, sources said.

Chiranjeevi and his wife were accorded a warm reception by Jagan and his wife Bharathi.

This is the first time that Chiranjeevi called on Jagan after the latter became the CM of the State. Amid allegations that Telugu film stars,  considered close to TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, have not met Jagan even three months after the latter took reins of the State, Chiranjeevi’s courtesy call assumed significance.

Chiranjeevi’s recent Telugu film ‘Syeraa Narasimha Reddy’, based on the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the British, is a big hit. It is learnt that Chiranjeevi urged the CM to watch ‘Syeraa Narasimha Reddy’ along with his family. Jagan reportedly said he would love to watch the film.

