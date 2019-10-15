Vijayawada Municipal Corporation receives complaints of poor infrastructure under Dial Your Commissioner initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 24 complaints were received by Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh during the hour-long ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme organised at the Command Control Room in the city here on Monday.

Majority of the complaints were seeking the civic body chief to improve civic infrastructure. For instance, residents of Gadde Venkataramaiah Nagar sought the VMC to improve arterial roads passing through their locality.

The other complaints included renovation of the walking track at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, sanitation problems in Bhavanipuram, overflowing of sewage on route number-5 and water stagnation on internal roads near Madhura Nagar Railway Station.

After interacting with 12 people, Venkatesh directed the officials concerned to conduct a ground-level inspection and rectify the grievances on war footing.

Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, additional commissioner (projects) U Sarada Devi, superintendent engineer (projects) JV Rama Krishna and other officials were also present.