Vijayawada's Karnati Rammohan Rao Municipal High School wall repainted for governor’s visit

School is adopted by MJ Naidu Hospital,which looks after its development: Principal

Published: 15th October 2019 06:41 AM

VIJAYAWADA: The dilapidated boundary wall of Karnati Rammohan Rao Municipal High School was painted without minimum repair works, ahead of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan’s scheduled visit to the school last weekend. The boundary wall has been in a damaged state for a long time, and may collapse any moment. This puts children playing on the premises and also the public, at huge risk.

In such conditions, instead of repairing the wall, the school authorities painted the damaged wall as the governor was scheduled to visit the school. Meanwhile, construction works for additional classrooms were also going on for a long time. The principal of the school commented on the issue: “The school is adopted by MJ Naidu Hospital, which is adjacent to our campus. It looks after the developmental activities.

Recently, the hospital celebrated its 33rd anniversary and had invited Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. As such, hospital management painted the boundary wall of the school and donated books to the school library. The hospital has agreed to carry out repair works after our request.”

