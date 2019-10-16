Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Police commemoration week starts

Cops will pay homage to martyrs through activities to be conducted this week, says DGP

Published: 16th October 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang demonstrates a weapon while interacting with students at Armed Reserve Grounds in Vijayawada on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Police across the State have undertaken several activities to bring the duties, responsibilities and challenges that police personnel face on a daily basis to the public’s notice, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said after inaugurating the Police Commemoration Week on Tuesday here at the City Armed Reserve Grounds. 

Marking the first day of the celebrations, Vijayawada city police organised an open house discussion, in which students from various schools participated and learnt about various firearms used by the police. 
After visiting the stalls set up by the police, Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), City Security Wing (CSW) and traffic police, the DGP, addressing the media, said, “Several police officers sacrificed their lives serving the nation and the force will pay homage to the martyrs through the activities to be conducted throughout the week.”  He asserted the crucial role of policemen/women in maintaining peace, law and order, tranquillity and stability in the society.

“During this week, we let the common citizen, especially the youth and children, to interact and understand the duties of the police. This open house intends to say that our house (police stations) is open for the public to understand how we function. We want to break the myth that a police station is a place to be scared of. Anyone can approach us and get their problems solved,” the DGP said.

 Sawang added, “The head office has instructed all district units and the commissionerate to gear up for the Police Commemoration Week from October 15 to 21. Competitions for students on the tough nature of this job were held.” 

