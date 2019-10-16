Gang of four nabbed for housebreaking offences 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Central Crime Station (CCS) on Tuesday arrested a notorious four-member gang who were involved in housebreaking offences and another four-member gang of pickpocketers, from two different places in the city. They recovered 426 grams of gold ornaments, worth around `18 lakh, from their possession on Tuesday.

Of the eight accused, five were juveniles who committed 17 crimes in the city. Addressing the media on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police-I (DCP-I) Harshavardhan Raja said all the four accused of the housebreaking gang were juveniles (below 18 years of age) and started committing crimes in order to meet their luxuries. The juveniles, from Satyanarayanapuram, were friends from childhood and addicted to alcohol and other vices.