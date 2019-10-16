National Safai Karamchari Commission panel chief to visit Vijayawada, Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairperson of National Safai Karamchari Commission Manhar Valjibhai Zala will conduct an official tour of Vijayawada, Guntur, Velagapudi and Visakhapatnam between October 16 and 21, said director of Social Welfare department, K Harshavardhan. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Harshavardhan said that on Wednesday evening, Manhar would reach Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

The next day, on October 17, he would participate in a meeting with the Safai Karamchari Employees’ Welfare Association, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials, Krishna district municipal associations, people’s representatives and NGOs at the VMC Council Hall here.

At 11 am on the same day, Manhar will conduct a review meeting with the district collector, police officials and municipal commissioners and discuss the aspects relating to the Profession of Employment of Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Act-2013. On the occasion, he will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the bereaved families of manual scavengers, who died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 1993 and also discuss about the education of their children.