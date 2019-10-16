Home Cities Vijayawada

Quack’s treatment proves fatal for boy from Kadapa, three critical

 A Class 10 student died after being treated by a quack at a private lodge at Governorpet here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A Class 10 student died after being treated by a quack at a private lodge at Governorpet here on Tuesday. Around 10 people from different parts of the State and Telangana came to Gangothri lodge to seek the help of the quack, Bhimeswara Rao, who reportedly boasted that he had a remedy for several ailments on his YouTube channel. 

According to Governorpet police, Bhimeswara Rao runs a YouTube channel to advertise his supposed medical expertise to help the development of brain among children and remedies for allergies, sinusitis, asthma and a host of other illnesses. When some people impressed by his claims contacted him, Bhimeswara Rao asked them to come to Vijayawada for consultation. They came to the city a few days ago and checked into the lodge. 

After treatment by the quack for three days, a boy from Kadapa district Haranath (14) died while three others were admitted to the hospital after they developed nausea and other reactions. “The accused is in our custody and we are investigating the case to ascertain the process followed in the treatment,” said police official.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and the body of the boy was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. The condition of the three children who are undergoing treatment at Andhra Hospital was said to be critical. 

