TDP files complaint with poll panel over discrepancies in voter verification programme

Alleging discrepancies in the current voter verification programme, a delegation of TDP called on Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and complained

VIJAYAWADA:   Alleging discrepancies in the current voter verification programme, a delegation of TDP called on Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand at the State Secretariat on Tuesday and complained that the YSRC government was bypassing the due process to favour the ruling party by using the services of village/ward volunteers. 

In a representation submitted to the CEO, the TDP delegation, led by K Atchannaidu, quoted the statement of YSRC leader Vijay Sai Reddy that “90 per cent of the village/ward volunteers are YSRC cadre.” The YSRC government has been using the village/ward volunteers to assist booth-level officers (BLOs) with its sinister plan to remove non-YSRC supporters in general and TDP supporters in particular from the voter list, the TDP leaders said and appealed to the CEO to restore the old electoral process. 

