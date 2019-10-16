Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP moves NHRC against ‘harassment’ by YSRC leaders

“In the guise of investigation, the police are harassing and victimising innocents in criminal cases, ultimately creating an atmosphere of fear in the State.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

NHRC, human rights

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing the YSRC government of harassing and victimising TDP leaders and supporters, leaders of the Opposition party lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking its intervention to end the “human rights violations”. In the representation submitted to NHRC Chairman Justice HL Dattu in New Delhi on Tuesday, the TDP delegation alleged that the YSRC leaders, right from the Chief Minister to MLAs, and supporters were witch-hunting the TDP leaders and cadre ever since the party came to power in the State on May 30.

The ruling party was registering false complaints under non-bailable sections against the TDP leaders and sympathisers for the incidents occurred long back, causing mental and physical harassment to them, stated the TDP leaders, including MPs Galla Jayadev, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and others, in their representation.

They further alleged that the entire police department, right from DGP to constables, was working under the diktats of the Chief Minister, Ministers and YSRC MLAs by giving a go by to the rule of law and established norms to be followed by public servants while discharging their duties.

“In the guise of investigation, the police are harassing and victimising innocents in criminal cases, ultimately creating an atmosphere of fear in the State. The YSRC government’s harassment has driven former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao to suicide. After the change of guard in the State, the police registered as many as 19 cases against Kodela and his family members,” they said.

