Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College to organise international meet on renewable energy technology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College will organise a two-day International Conference on Advances in Renowned Renewable Energy Technologies (ICARRET) at its campus in Kanuru here on October 23 and 24. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, assistant professor of the college Hari Krishna Tata said the conference aimed at providing a common platform for academicians, industry personnel and research scholars to interact and discuss the emerging renewable technologies.

Ontario University Institute of Technology Canada professor Bale V Reddy, Centre for Sustainable Technologies Bengaluru professor S Dasappa, IIT Madras professor K Srinivas Reddy and National Institute of Solar Energy Gurugram deputy director Chandan Benarjee would be the keynote speakers.