Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to set up rainwater harvesting pits, model structures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to raise awareness among the residents regarding rainwater harvesting (RWH), the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to set up RWH pits and model structures at prime locations across the city soon. According to the officials, a couple of months ago, the VMC formed special teams to sensitise residents on the importance of RWH.

The teams inspected residential colonies in various parts of the city for almost a month. A detailed list was prepared by them, consolidating the buildings equipped with RWH mechanism and yet to be equipped and their present status. During their inspection, the special teams directed the city property owners, who failed to install RWH structure on their premises to do so.

Those, who had the structures equipped but did not utilise it, were asked to harvest and divert the rainwater from their terrace to an open well or bore well. Following the directives, several residents started conserving water. A few, who failed to install them, were penalised by the town planning department, officials said.“Interdepartmental panels have been asked to conduct an inspection and identify suitable locations for installing RWH pits and models,” civic body chief VP Venkatesh told TNIE on Tuesday.