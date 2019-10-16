Vijayawada Railway Police recovers 323 gm stolen gold

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 22-year-old youth and recovered 323 grams of gold and pledged receipts from him. Disclosing the details before the media here, GRP CI G Madhu Babu said the accused, M Satyanvesh, was a native of Undi. In January, Satyanvesh duped passengers travelling in AC coaches in the guise of a ticket collector and stole handbags and gold ornaments.