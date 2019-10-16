Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC government comes up with rules for appointment of local candidates in state's industries

After passing a legislation to provide 75 per cent jobs to locals in industries, the YSRC government has come up with a set of rules for appointment of local candidates in the industries/factories in

Published: 16th October 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   After passing legislation to provide 75 per cent jobs to locals in industries, the YSRC government has come up with a set of rules for appointment of local candidates in the industries/factories in the State. The government will impose fines, cancel licences and take other actions against industries for violating the rules.

The employer/owner or the authorised person of an industry/factory/joint venture/a project undertaken on public-private partnership mode, at the time of applying for statutory permissions/clearances for establishing the industry should inform the manpower with skill requirements to the nodal agency, which will be at district and State-levels. 

The nodal agency should assess the availability of skilled manpower vis-a-vis the requirement indicated. In the event of a shortage of skilled manpower, training and skill upgradation plan should be prepared by the nodal agency in consultation with the employer.

The existing industries/factories should furnish the details of existing manpower, number of local candidates employed, shortfall, if any, in prescribed form within 30 days from the day of commencement of these rules along with a proposed action plan to comply with the provisions of the Act to meet the minimum 75 per cent local employment criteria including timeline, which shall not be more than three years from the date of commencement of these rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC government andhra pradesh industries andhra local jobs
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp