YSRC government comes up with rules for appointment of local candidates in state's industries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After passing legislation to provide 75 per cent jobs to locals in industries, the YSRC government has come up with a set of rules for appointment of local candidates in the industries/factories in the State. The government will impose fines, cancel licences and take other actions against industries for violating the rules.

The employer/owner or the authorised person of an industry/factory/joint venture/a project undertaken on public-private partnership mode, at the time of applying for statutory permissions/clearances for establishing the industry should inform the manpower with skill requirements to the nodal agency, which will be at district and State-levels.

The nodal agency should assess the availability of skilled manpower vis-a-vis the requirement indicated. In the event of a shortage of skilled manpower, training and skill upgradation plan should be prepared by the nodal agency in consultation with the employer.

The existing industries/factories should furnish the details of existing manpower, number of local candidates employed, shortfall, if any, in prescribed form within 30 days from the day of commencement of these rules along with a proposed action plan to comply with the provisions of the Act to meet the minimum 75 per cent local employment criteria including timeline, which shall not be more than three years from the date of commencement of these rules.