Home Cities Vijayawada

Parents want SSC examination reforms put off

The parents are also worried over the changes in the middle of the academic year.

Published: 17th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

exams

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government’s decision to change the SSC examination pattern in the middle of the academic year has created confusion among the students and teachers, who are demanding that the reforms be implemented from the next academic year. 

The parents are also worried over the changes in the middle of the academic year.

The State government had decided to cancel the internal marks in the class 10 examination. It had also changed the pattern of examination by cancelling the bit-paper. As per the decision, the question paper will have five essay questions for 20 marks, eight short questions for 16 marks, eight simple answer questions for eight marks and 12 very simple questions for six marks. First Language, Third Language and Non-Language subjects will have two papers and examination for each paper will be conducted for 50 marks. The pass marks will be calculated by adding paper 1 and paper 2 of each subject. Second Language paper will be conducted for 100 marks. 

Speaking to TNIE, S Ramakrishna, president of Municipal Teachers Federation, said, “We support the government’s decision to bring in reforms in SSC examination and we also welcome the decision to cancel internal marks. However, implementing it from this academic year is not a good decision. Almost five months of the academic year have been completed and for class X students, the academic year starts way before. In July itself, the students started practising model question papers as part of their preparation for the examination. Changing the pattern in the middle of the academic year puts a lot of stress on the students and it may affect the results also. We are demanding that the government implement it from the next academic year.” 

The officials had also decided to give additional 15 minutes for the candidates apart from the examination time of 150 minutes -- 10 minutes for going through the question paper and five minutes to verify their answers. Also there will be a 24-page for the students to write their answers and there will not be any additional answer sheets.  

The parents and students are raising objections to the decision not to issue additional answer sheets.
“The entire syllabus was completed by September and now the students are undergoing revision classes and practising model question papers. It is unfair to change the pattern of the examination in the middle of the academic year. This will create confusion among the students and it may affect their grades. Also not providing additional answer sheets may affect them. We appeal to officials to drop the initiative this academic year,”  said N Sirisha, a parent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government S Ramakrishna SSC examination Municipal Teachers Federation
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp