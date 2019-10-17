Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to construct G+5 buildings for slum dwellers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dream of several slum dwellers in the city to own a house will be reality soon as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a proposal to construct G+5 buildings in three localities of the city under a slum redevelopment project.

In an interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that a team of officials conducted a survey and identified Dall Mill, Labour Colony and Wynchipet as suitable localities for taking up housing project construction works after demolishing the old buildings present there.

In all, the officials have identified 300 families as beneficiaries in the survey, he said, adding that majority of the people expressed their interest in availing the housing facility. The civic body chief further said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared at an estimated cost of `44 crore by providing civic infrastructure including drinking water facility, proper drainage connections and elevator facility. “We are planning to construct the G+5 buildings with flats of 300 sqft in the three identified localities under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme (PMAY) scheme. However, the beneficiaries are requesting the flats be of 330 sq ft. The proposals will be sent to the State government and its directions will be followed accordingly, he said.

Commenting on the construction of high-rise buildings for hill slope dwellers, Venkatesh said that the civic body requires around 2,000 acres of land to take up housing projects under various schemes. However, after receiving the revised details, 500 acres of land is required for commencing operations on the ongoing housing projects.

“In urban areas, lack of lands have hindered progress. 96,153 applications have been received by the Corporation under various housing schemes. Out of them, 56,590 have been approved after verifying the details,” he informed.