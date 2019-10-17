Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to construct G+5 buildings for slum dwellers

300 families identified as beneficiaries; to be given flats of 300 sqft in three localities

Published: 17th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dream of several slum dwellers in the city to own a house will be reality soon as the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with a proposal to construct G+5 buildings in three localities of the city under a slum redevelopment project.  

In an interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that a team of officials conducted a survey and identified Dall Mill, Labour Colony and Wynchipet as suitable localities for taking up housing project construction works after demolishing the old buildings present there. 

In all, the officials have identified 300 families as beneficiaries in the survey, he said, adding that majority of the people expressed their interest in availing the housing facility. The civic body chief further said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared at an estimated cost of `44 crore by providing civic infrastructure including drinking water facility, proper drainage connections and elevator facility. “We are planning to construct the G+5 buildings with flats of 300 sqft in the three identified localities under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme (PMAY) scheme. However, the beneficiaries are requesting the flats be of 330 sq ft. The proposals will be sent to the State government and its directions will be followed accordingly, he said.

Commenting on the construction of high-rise buildings for hill slope dwellers, Venkatesh said that the civic body requires around 2,000 acres of land to take up housing projects under various schemes. However, after receiving the revised details, 500 acres of land is required for commencing operations on the ongoing housing projects. 

“In urban areas, lack of lands have hindered progress. 96,153 applications have been received by the Corporation under various housing schemes. Out of them, 56,590 have been approved after verifying the details,” he informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation slum redevelopment project Municipal Commissioner VMC V Prasanna Venkatesh Detailed Project Report Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme PMAY
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp