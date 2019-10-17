Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple receives Rs 6.77 cr donation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) received Rs 6.77 crore cash, 1.235 kgs of gold and 27.8 kgs of silver ornaments in the form of donations from devotees dur Dasara festival which was organized from September 29 to October 8 at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.