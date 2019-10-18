Birendra Singh assumes charge as South Central Railway's Additional General Manager

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Birendra Bahadur Singh assumed charge as South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager (AGM) on Thursday. He belongs to the 1982 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE). Prior to his new posting, he served as Additional General Manager, South Western Railway.

BB Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Roorkee and a masters degree in power system from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He also holds a masters degree in business administration.

He started his career with Indian Railways in 1984 and in over three decades of service, held several important posts in Northern, South Central, East Central and South Western Railways, besides the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. In SCR, he worked as a Chief Electrical Service Engineer, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer and also Chief Project Manager (railway electrification) at Secunderabad.