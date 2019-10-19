Durga temple earns Rs 13.77 crore revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) has earned Rs 13.77 crore revenue this year as opposed to Rs 12 crore in 2018, through offerings made by devotees, sale of darshanam tickets and prasadams during the recently concluded 10-day Dasara festival.

Addressing the media here at Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam on Friday, temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said the Kanaka Durga Temple earned Rs 7 crore through darshan, ritual tickets and prasadam sales and Rs 6.7 crore as offerings from devotees, which comprised of gold and silver ornaments, weighing 1.235 kg and 27.81 kg each.

He also thanked the National Service Scheme (NSS) and other volunteers for their support in conducting the festival smoothly and added, the revenue earned during the festival will be used for temple development projects in the future.

“Of the total revenue, Rs 2 crore will be deposited in the bank and the remaining money will be used for construction of guest houses, annadanam, permanent kitchen for making prasadam and waiting hall for the convenience of devotees,” said Suresh Babu, adding that three companies will submit a master plan in this regard.

The Executive Officer further said expenditures for the Dasara festival will be sent to the Endowments Commissioner for disbursement of Rs 5 crore fund as promised by the State Government.

As per reports, the temple earned Rs 1.13 crore through the sale of Rs 300 darshanam tickets and around Rs 78 lakhs by selling Rs 100 ones. The Durga temple also earned Rs 3.17 crore through sale of laddus and pulihora prasadam. Total 17.7 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Dasara festival and had darshanam of the presiding deity.