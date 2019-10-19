Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple earns Rs 13.77 crore revenue

As per reports, the temple earned Rs 1.13 crore through the sale of Rs 300 darshanam tickets and around Rs 78 lakhs by selling Rs 100 ones.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) has earned Rs 13.77 crore revenue this year as opposed to Rs 12 crore in 2018, through offerings made by devotees, sale of darshanam tickets and prasadams during the recently concluded 10-day Dasara festival. 

Addressing the media here at Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam on Friday, temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said  the Kanaka Durga Temple earned Rs 7 crore through darshan, ritual tickets and prasadam sales and Rs 6.7 crore as offerings from devotees, which comprised of gold and silver ornaments, weighing 1.235 kg and 27.81 kg each. 

He also thanked the National Service Scheme (NSS) and other volunteers for their support in conducting the festival smoothly and added, the revenue earned during the festival will be used for temple development projects in the future. 

“Of the total revenue, Rs 2 crore will be deposited in the bank and the remaining money will be used for construction of guest houses, annadanam, permanent kitchen for making prasadam and waiting hall for the convenience of devotees,” said Suresh Babu, adding that three companies will submit a master plan in this regard.

The Executive Officer further said expenditures for the Dasara festival will be sent to the Endowments Commissioner for disbursement of Rs 5 crore fund as promised by the State Government. 

As per reports, the temple earned Rs 1.13 crore through the sale of Rs 300 darshanam tickets and around Rs 78 lakhs by selling Rs 100 ones. The Durga temple also earned Rs 3.17 crore through sale of laddus and pulihora prasadam.  Total 17.7 lakh devotees visited the temple during the Dasara festival and had darshanam of the presiding deity. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SDMSD Dasara festival Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam Kanaka Durga Temple National Service Scheme
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp