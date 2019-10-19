Home Cities Vijayawada

Man jumps into River Krishna to end life, rescued by NDRF personnel

Depressed over harassment by house owner for not paying rent

Published: 19th October 2019 06:59 AM

A 70-year-old man being washed away in river Krishna in Vijayawada

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man attempting suicide on Friday afternoon jumped into River Krishna from the Prakasam Barrage. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, the man was identified as V Simhadri (34), a resident of Krishna Lanka. 

After having lost his job a few months back, he was allegedly being harassed by his house owner for rent. “Unable to bear the tension of not paying the house rent and torment by the owner, he took the decision of ending his life,” said a Tadepalli police officer.

Upon jumping into the water, however, he got stuck in a sand mound and had a change of heart.  
“I had lost all hopes in life and attempted suicide. When my legs touched the sand mound, I felt as if Goddess Kanaka Durga had different plans for me and changed my mind. Later, the NDRF personnel rescued me,” said Simhadri.

Giving up his suicide plan,  he started shouting for help, which was heard by a passerby.  “The passerby, who was on his way to Tadepalli village, saw Simhadri drowning and screaming for help. He thought that the latter fell into the water accidentally. He immediately alerted the outpost police, who rescued him with the help of the NDRF personnel,” said duty police constable Nageswara Rao. After two hours, Simhadri was rescued and sent to the government hospital for treatment. No case has been registered pertaining to the incident.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930 Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO 040-66202000

NDRF River Krishna Prakasam Barrage Krishna Lanka Kanaka Durga
