Andhra Pradesh Hospitals performs free heart surgeries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heart and Brain Institute, Andhra Hospitals organised a paediatric cardiac surgical camp in association with Healing Little Hearts foundation UK from October 14 to 19, in which an eight-member panel of doctors from the United Kingdom performed 10 heart surgeries free of cost.

The team comprised of a paediatric interventional cardiologist, paediatric cardiac surgeon,intensivists and perfusionists.

The hospital’s Dr P V Rama Rao, said their team of doctors has been successfully performing surgeries in the city for the past four years.