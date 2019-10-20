APNGO State president N Chandrasekhar Reddy back TSRTC employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the call given by the All India Employees Samakhya, members of Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) Association has extended its support to the indefinite strike called by the TSRTC employees for the fulfilment of their ‘genuine’ demands.

On Saturday, the association members staged a demonstration on the premises of irrigation office here denouncing the indifferent attitude of the Telangana government. Speaking on the occasion, APNGO State president N Chandrasekhar Reddy said even as the TSRTC employees strike entered 15th day on Saturday, there was no response from the Telangana government to hold talks with the unions and resolve the issue.

Reddy further said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should keep his poll promise of merging TSRTC with the government for bailing out the loss-hit Corporation.

He also expressed concern over the suicide of RTC employees and warned that massive agitations would be staged, if the Telangana government failed to start talks with agitating unions.