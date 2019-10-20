Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan booked for distributing fake house pattas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hanuman Junction police registered a case of cheating and forgery against Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan on Saturday for reportedly distributing counterfeit house pattas during elections.

Following a complaint lodged by Bapulapadu Tahsildar that the MLA and his followers forged the signature of previous tahsildar and distributed the fake documents to the people in Perikeedu, Koyyuru, Kodurupadu and Bapulapadu villages seeking their votes, the police registered a case and directed the revenue officials to conduct a departmental inquiry.

The issue came to light when one Muppalaneni Ravi Kumar lodged a complaint with election returning officer seeking action against MLA Vamsi. “A thorough investigation will be conducted by both police and Election Commission officials,” the police said.