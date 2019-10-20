Rare surgery performed on 50-year-old woman in Vijayawada's Nimra Hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of doctors at Nimra Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam successfully removed a 3.8 kg uterine fibroid after performing surgery on a 50-year-old patient on Saturday.

According to the doctors, the patient Sakileti Nirmala got admitted to the hospital on October 17 after complaining of severe stomach pain.

After scanning, doctors noticed a fibroid in her stomach weighing around 3.8 kg which was successfully removed.