Rare surgery performed on 50-year-old woman in Vijayawada's Nimra Hospital
Published: 20th October 2019 06:36 AM | Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:36 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: A team of doctors at Nimra Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam successfully removed a 3.8 kg uterine fibroid after performing surgery on a 50-year-old patient on Saturday.
According to the doctors, the patient Sakileti Nirmala got admitted to the hospital on October 17 after complaining of severe stomach pain.
After scanning, doctors noticed a fibroid in her stomach weighing around 3.8 kg which was successfully removed.