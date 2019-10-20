RGUKT-Nuzvid signs MoU with Kusalava International Limited

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RGUKT-Nuzvid signed an MoU with Kusalava International Ltd, manufacturer of engine critical parts on Friday, for establishing a research and development centre to promote exclusive research on products belonging to Kusalava International Ltd.

The MoU will serve as an opportunity for collaborative research and lead to better employment and internship opportunities for the students.

Director of RGUKT-Nuzvid campus Prof D Surya Chandra Rao, administrative officer, P Shyam and dean B Prasad explained the potentiality of advanced research facilities of various departments of the campus.

“Technical Director of Kusalava International Ltd Mr Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, has expressed interest in collaborating with metallurgical & materials engineering (MME) and chemical engineering departments for conducting research related to batteries,” the Director said, adding,” He also sanctioned two more projects and accepted the proposal of establishing an R&D centre at our campus to promote exclusive research on products belonging to Kusalava International Ltd.”