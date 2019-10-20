Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to develop public parks without boundary walls to give public inside view

As part of a plan to increase recreational and aesthetic value, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to develop public parks without boundary walls.

Published: 20th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 06:38 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of a plan to increase recreational and aesthetic value, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to develop public parks without boundary walls. Under this initiative, the officials have zeroed in on Raghavaiah Park on Mahatma Gandhi Road. 

Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that in several developed countries public parks are being built without boundary walls. Instead, the authorities are focusing on fencing the properties and development of other required amenities. ‘’We are planning to remove the compound walls of Raghavaiah Park to allow the public to have a glimpse of the landscape and greenery. Cattle traps, walking tracks, fencing and sitting benches will be developed and trees planted for the convenience of the public,” he said.

The commissioner further said that Corporation won’t demolish the existing boundary walls of parks. “At present, renovation works are being carried out at Rajiv Gandhi Park at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh to fix the defunct water fountains, play equipment, toy train, in addition to the renovation of the play zone and refreshment stalls. The works are progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed in a month,” he informed.

The AP Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation Limited has also designed proposals for the renovation of Raghavaiah and Ambedkar parks. However, the proposed designs are reportedly unsatisfactory and the officials concerned have been asked to come up with revised designs. Soon after finalising the designs, tenders will be called for and works will be taken up on a priority basis. ‘’A proposal has been received for developing a public park under PPP mode. After studying the proposals submitted by the private entity, we will give permission, provided the public is given free entry,’’ Venkatesh said, adding the defunct water fountains in ten locations across the city will be renovated at the earliest.

Recently, the State government instructed the civic body to develop four public parks under AMRUT scheme. Also designs have been finalised for two public parks in Labour Colony and tenders will be invited for them by next week. “Consultants were requested to send Request for Proposal (RFP) to prepare designs for public parks in ten locations and after studying the designs, work order will be issued,” he said.
Commenting on the delay in developing the central park in the city, Venkatesh said that the proposed land area was in a judicial quagmire. “The civic body has already readied proposals at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore that include convention centres, green areas, children’s play area. After scrutinizing the proposal, the government suggested the Corporation to revise the budget estimates and realise the project in a phased manner,” he said.

Comments

