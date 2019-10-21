Andhra government discontinues services of retired staff on contract basis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to discontinue the services of all retired government staff/officials who are working on contract/outsourcing basis as on March 31, 2019, immediately to help in capacity building of current employees so that greater responsibilities may be entrusted with them in the future.

The move is aimed at optimization and reorientation of resources available at middle level with government in different Departments at the State, district, division level, mandal and village levels.

The government is committed to providing transparent, accountable and honest governance and has started many initiatives. Village secretariat, gram volunteers, reverse tendering, judicial preview of major works, revamping of government hospitals and schools, welfare schemes for farmers, the formation of outsourcing corporation are some of the initiatives of the new government. However, for the success of all these stated initiatives, it is important that the middle level officers are orientated towards the philosophy and the spirit of the above stated programmes. It is also required to fully utilise the potential of young officers,’’ a GO issued recently said.

As part of this, it was decided to discontinue the services of the contract and outsourcing staff who were on government roll as on March 31.“The services of those personnel who were working on contract/outsourcing basis and those who were not selected through paper notification and selection process and with the salary of `40,000 and above and working as on March 31, 2019 must be dispensed away with,’’ the GO read.

Any new appointment/ hiring in the above two categories must be done with the prior approval of the Chief Minister.