20 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 20 passengers received injuries when a private bus met with a road accident at BRTS Road under the Machavaram police station limits on Monday. The travel bus, which belongs to Orange Travels, reportedly hit a divider and overturned.

The incident happened around 3 am while the bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Rajahmundry with 30 passengers on board. According to Machavaram police, the driver allegedly fell asleep while driving. The bus started around 11 pm on Sunday from Rajahmundry and reached Vijayawada city limits around 2 am. From Ramavarappadu ring, the driver took the BRTS Road instead of Eluru Road.

"With the road dividers being short, the bus overturned, injuring three passengers including a woman severely. Information about the incident was given to the family members and we are monitoring their health condition," said the Machavaram police. A case has been registered based on the statements by passengers and the injured were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals.