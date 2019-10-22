Home Cities Vijayawada

'Dial Your Commissioner' initiative by Vijayawada Corporation receives 11 complaints

During the course of the meeting, residents of Christurajapuram and Gunadala sought the Commissioner to complete the road laying works on a war footing.

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

Vijayawada municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As many as 11 complaints were received by Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh during the hour-long ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme organised for the second consecutive week at Command Control Room in the city here on Monday. 

During the course of the meeting, residents of Christurajapuram and Gunadala sought the Commissioner to complete the road laying works on a war footing. In response to their plea, Venkatesh has directed the engineering department officials to speed up development works. They have been warned that if works are not completed on time, the tenders will be cancelled and the contractor concerned will be blacklisted. In response to another plea made by residents of Guru Nanak Nagar, he directed the town planning department officials to remove roadside stalls which are impeding pedestrian movement.

Other discussed civic issues include stray dog menace and drinking water pipe leakage in Chitti Nagar, overflowing of manholes in Patamata, drinking water problem in Vidyadharapuram and clogged drains in Shanti Nagar. After considering the pleas made by the residents, the civic body chief instructed the officials concerned to resolve the residents’ grievances at the earliest and submit a   detailed report of the works executed,  by next Monday. 

