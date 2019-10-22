RPF's Vijayawada division observes Martyr’s Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of Railway Protection Force (RPF) observed Police Commemoration Day at the Up Yard near Milk factory in the city on Thursday. Homage was paid to 292 martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty all over India.

The martyrs include 11 officers of RPF and RPSF apart from State police and paramilitary forces like BSF, CRPF and CISF. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Vijayawada division) and RPF staff offered floral tributes to them at Shahid Smarak and the police band played O God Our Help in Ages Past.