Krishna Collector directs officials to set up control room for sand supply

District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to set up a special control room for supplying sand in the district.

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials concerned to set up a special control room for supplying sand in the district. He convened a meeting at his camp office in the city here on Tuesday, with the officials of the department of mines and tahsildars to take stock of sand availability in reaches at Kasarbad, Pamidimukkala, Thotlavalluru, Mylavaram, Chandarlapadu and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz instructed the officials concerned to accord top priority in making sand available to the needy people. So far, the district administration has received 70 applications for sand extraction from patta lands in the district and the tahsildars and officials concerned have been ordered to thoroughly monitor the procedure. After scrutinizing the applications, he sought the tahsildars to ensure steps for extracting the sand from reaches and patta lands and provide permissions for supplying the same on bullock carts.

The officials informed the Collector that two sand reaches were made available to supply sand for ongoing projects related to National Highways and other major constructions. 

Imtiaz called upon the officials of the department of mines and mining corporation to coordinate among themselves and supply the required quantity of sand to the bulk users in West Godavari district. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, sub-collector HM Dhayan Chand, Department of Mines deputy director Srinivas and other officials were also present.

