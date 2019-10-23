National meet on computer systems held at VIT AP varsity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School of Computer Science and Engineering (SCOPE) conducted a national conference on Recent Advances in Computer based Systems, Processes and Applications (RACSPA) at VIT AP University, Amaravati.

The conference started with a speech by Dr D P Kothari, ex-vice chancellor of VIT, who gave an insight into recent trends in various research areas in computer science and engineering. He emphasised on IoT and the integration of technology with society. It was followed by Principal, ANU, Dr E Srinivas Reddy’s speech, who delivered a talk on “Insight into machine learning” with various real life applications of machine learning.

The conference was chaired by the varsity’s Dr Anupama. Dr D Subhakar, Vice Chancellor, VIT AP University, scholars and faculty also participated. Dr Hari Seetha, Dean for School of Computer Science and Engineering delivered the vote of thanks.