CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to oversee canal cleaning mission, pilot project in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the increasing pollution in the canals of Krishna and Godavari, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with the officials of the water resources department and Gandipeta Welfare Society (GWS) on Wednesday over the measures being taken to clean them and to formulate a plan to check pollution.

The Chief Minister was informed that the contaminated canal water of both rivers are harming the underground water table thereby, impacting public health.

In response, Jagan gave instructions to the officials concerned to check ground water contamination and informed them that he would personally oversee the implementation of the purification process. Jagan ordered the water department officials to take guidance of the GWS representatives in cleaning the canals and said a pilot project would be taken up for the purification of canals in Vijayawada soon. He will be the chairman of the project while GWS’s Rajasri will serve as vice chairman.