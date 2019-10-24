Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to oversee canal cleaning mission, pilot project in Vijayawada

The Chief Minister was informed that the contaminated canal water of both rivers are harming the underground water table thereby, impacting public health.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the increasing pollution in the canals of Krishna and Godavari, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting with the officials of the water resources department and Gandipeta Welfare Society (GWS) on Wednesday over the measures being taken to clean them and to formulate a plan to check pollution.

In response, Jagan gave instructions to the officials concerned to check ground water contamination and informed them that he would personally oversee the implementation of the purification process. Jagan ordered the water department officials to take guidance of the GWS representatives in cleaning the canals and said a pilot project would be taken up for the purification of canals in Vijayawada soon. He will be the chairman of the project while GWS’s Rajasri will serve as vice chairman.

TAGS
Gandipeta Welfare Society Andhra Pradesh water resources YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Vijayawada canal cleaning
