Passenger footfall, flight operations take a hit at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Passenger growth this year has decreased as compared to previous years, as the number of operational flights per day has come down from 60 to 48, said the director of Gannavaram Airport G Madhusudan Rao during an interactive session organised by the AP Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Four more domestic services will begin operations from October 27, he added.

The airport director said the airport received a footfall of 2.3 lakh passengers during the financial year 2014-15, which increased to 11.9 lakh in 2018-19. "Gannavaram Airport is one of the fastest growing airports across the country. The gateway to the development of any State is via development of its airports. However, due to recession and other allied reasons, passenger flow has decreased. In September this year, only 71,000 passengers travelled while the figure stood at almost one lakh during the previous financial year. Withdrawal of flight services can be cited as one of the reasons. Until May this year, around 60 flights took off from here everyday, while in September it came down to 45. We expect the figure to rise to 54 as some new projects are in the pipeline," Rao said.

The new services that will become operational from October 27, include a Delhi-Vijayawada-Tirupati tri-weekly flight onboard a 180-seater plane; the first in the State. Spicejet is rolling out two daily services from Vijayawada connecting Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Also, Indigo will operate a Hyderabad-Vijayawada direct flight service from October 27.

When asked about international flights, Madhusudan Rao said, “International services are unlikely in the near future as the Union government is not accepting proposals for bilateral traffic. We have written letters to the officials concerned regarding the flights. If the State government manages to convince the Centre, then only such a move is possible.”