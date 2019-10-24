Home Cities Vijayawada

Passenger footfall, flight operations take a hit at Vijayawada airport

Until May this year, around 60 flights took off from here everyday, while in September it came down to 45.

Published: 24th October 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Airport

Vijayawada Airport (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Passenger growth this year has decreased as compared to previous years, as the number of operational flights per day has come down from 60 to 48, said the director of  Gannavaram Airport  G Madhusudan Rao during an interactive session organised by the AP Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. Four more domestic services will begin operations from October 27, he added.

The airport director said the airport received a footfall of 2.3 lakh passengers during the financial year 2014-15, which increased to 11.9 lakh in 2018-19. "Gannavaram Airport is one of the fastest growing airports across the country. The gateway to the development of any State is via development of its airports. However, due to recession and other allied reasons, passenger flow has decreased. In September this year, only 71,000 passengers travelled while the figure stood at almost one lakh during the previous financial year. Withdrawal of flight services can be cited as one of the reasons. Until May this year, around 60 flights took off from here everyday, while in September it came down to 45. We expect the figure to rise to 54 as some new projects are in the pipeline," Rao said.

The new services that will become operational from October 27, include a Delhi-Vijayawada-Tirupati tri-weekly flight onboard a 180-seater plane; the first in the State. Spicejet is rolling out two daily services from Vijayawada connecting Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Also, Indigo will operate a Hyderabad-Vijayawada direct flight service from October 27.

When asked about international flights, Madhusudan Rao said, “International services are unlikely in the near future as the Union government is not accepting proposals for bilateral traffic. We have written letters to the officials concerned regarding the flights. If the State government manages to convince the Centre, then only such a move is possible.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Chamber of Commerce G Madhusudan Rao Gannavaram Airport Vijayawada Airport Vijayawada airport passengers
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp